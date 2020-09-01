iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records More Deaths As Recovery Rate Remains Steady

16 mins ago

The Department of Health announced an increase in the number new cases of Covid-19.

A cumulative total of 627 041 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 985 new cases identified.

The Department also reported  121 more COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 149.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 693 721 with 18 849 new tests conducted since yesterday.

The Nations recovery rate stands at 86%.

