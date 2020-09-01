SA Records More Deaths As Recovery Rate Remains Steady

Share with your network!

The Department of Health announced an increase in the number new cases of Covid-19.

A cumulative total of 627 041 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 985 new cases identified.

The Department also reported 121 more COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 149.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 693 721 with 18 849 new tests conducted since yesterday.

The Nations recovery rate stands at 86%.

A cumulative total of 627,041 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1985 new cases identified pic.twitter.com/nsgZEkIxF7 — Department of Health: COVID-19 (@COVID_19_ZA) August 31, 2020

