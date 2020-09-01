SA Records More Deaths As Recovery Rate Remains Steady

The Department of Health announced an increase in the number new cases of Covid-19.
A cumulative total of 627 041 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 985 new cases identified.
The Department also reported 121 more COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 149.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 693 721 with 18 849 new tests conducted since yesterday.
The Nations recovery rate stands at 86%.
