SA Records Less Than 1 000 New Cases

As of the 14th September the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 650 749 with 956 new cases identified.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 928 614 with 10 136 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department of Health reported 52 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Western Cape, 15 from North West and 21 from the Free State.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 499.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 579 289 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.
The statement also includes a full status update on South Africa’s fight against COVID-19 including restrictions which may come under review and a reconfiguration of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.
