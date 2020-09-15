iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records Less Than 1 000 New Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

As of the 14th September the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 650 749 with 956 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 928 614 with 10 136 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health reported 52 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Western Cape, 15 from North West and 21 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 499.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 579 289 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.

The statement also includes a full status update on South Africa’s fight against COVID-19 including restrictions which may come under review and a reconfiguration of the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

Read the full statement here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SIU Crackdown On PPE Tender Irregularities

1 hour ago
2 min read

Five suspects Arrested For Tampering With Essential Infrastructure

2 hours ago
1 min read

SSA Notes Alleged US Ambassador Assassination Plot

2 hours ago
1 min read

Malema, Ndlozi Assault Case Postponed

1 day ago
2 min read

Department Responds To Threatened Strike

1 day ago
2 min read

SASSA Launches Online Grant Application Portal

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

1 day ago
4 min read

We Need More Journalists – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
2 min read

Ship Operator to Put Millions Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery

2 days ago
1 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 648 214 Cases Of COVID-19

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral For George Bizos

3 days ago
1 min read

113 More Fatalities Pushes COVID-19 Death Toll To 15 378

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Cape Town To Rio: 7000km Solo Atlantic Row For The Environment

4 mins ago
2 min read

Plans To Bring Accredited Food Testing To Rural SA Through Mobile Labs

11 mins ago
4 min read

Gates Foundation’s Report Shows COVID-19 Has Stalled 20 Years Of Progress, Calls For Global Response To End Pandemic

19 mins ago
5 min read

Investing Offshore – Where, How and How Much?

31 mins ago