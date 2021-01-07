iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records Grim High Of 21 832 COVID-19 Cases

EWN

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

21 832 cases have been identified since the last report, bringing the total cumulative COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 1 149 591.

A Further 844 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 452, Free State 12, Gauteng 96, Kwa-Zulu Natal 65, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 8, North West 46, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 149. This brings the total to 31 368 deaths.

The 452 deaths reported from the Eastern Cape are as a result of data reconciliation dating between May and November 2020- this includes analysis of community cases where post-mortem swabs were taken for COVID testing and analysis of clinical records where the the diagnosis was unconfirmed at the time of demise. The National Department of Health is engaging the province to  investigate the details of the reporting backlog.

Our recoveries now stand at 929 239 at a recovery rate of 80,8%

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border

14 mins ago
3 min read

SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts

19 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Secures 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of January

1 hour ago
1 min read

Zikalala Concerned About Frontline Workers

6 hours ago
1 min read

Experts Allay Fears About COVID-19 Variant

7 hours ago
1 min read

SANDF To Be Deployed In Western Cape

7 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Nighttime Loadshedding For 2 Days Starting Wednesday

1 day ago
1 min read

Nothing Urgent About NCCC Meeting – GCIS

1 day ago
1 min read

Garden Route Cases On Downward Trajectory – Winde

1 day ago
1 min read

Cele Issues Stern Warning

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 14 410 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Durban Police In Search For Source Of Six Dumped Fetuses

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border

14 mins ago
3 min read

SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts

19 mins ago
3 min read

Youth Unemployment Impacts Young People With Disabilities Too

31 mins ago
6 min read

Purchase With A Purpose: The Rise Of Conscious Consumers

52 mins ago