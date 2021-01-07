SA Records Grim High Of 21 832 COVID-19 Cases

21 832 cases have been identified since the last report, bringing the total cumulative COVID-19 cases in South Africa to 1 149 591.
A Further 844 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 452, Free State 12, Gauteng 96, Kwa-Zulu Natal 65, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 8, North West 46, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 149. This brings the total to 31 368 deaths.
The 452 deaths reported from the Eastern Cape are as a result of data reconciliation dating between May and November 2020- this includes analysis of community cases where post-mortem swabs were taken for COVID testing and analysis of clinical records where the the diagnosis was unconfirmed at the time of demise. The National Department of Health is engaging the province to investigate the details of the reporting backlog.
Our recoveries now stand at 929 239 at a recovery rate of 80,8%
