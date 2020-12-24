SA Records A Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that 14 046 COVID-19 cases have been identified since the last report at a positivity rate of 26% with cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 954 258.

A cumulative total of 6 269 776 tests have been conducted with 54 048 tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported report an additional 411 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 101, Free State 3, Gauteng 34, Kwa-Zulu Natal 90,Mpumalanga 6, North West 6 and Western Cape 171.

This brings the total to 25 657 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 811 372 but it is important to register the continued rise of active cases which now stand at 117 229.

The Depertment Issued a statement, which is below in full.

This indicates that the virus continues to spread exponentially- indeed the rate of spread is much faster than the first wave and we will surpass the peak of the first wave in the coming days.

We must warn South Africans that we will need to review the current restrictions and consider further measures to ensure that we curb this alarming rate of spread.

All provinces, with the exception of the Eastern Cape, continue to report increases in their cases with KwaZulu Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng Province registering the largest increases and comprising 81% of the new cases today (30%, 28% and 23% respectively).

Therefore, it will be important for us to evaluate the situation in these provinces, identify hotspots in these areas (and in other provinces where they may be identified) and make recommendations based on these findings and the outcomes of what has been implemented in the hotspots that have been identified so far.

We can never stress enough the need for citizens to take every precaution necessary as we celebrate the festive season and look for reprieve from a tough year. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is unrelenting and we therefore cannot afford to be complacent at this stage. We urge all South Africans to adhere to the regulations and recommendations pertaining to the National State of Disaster, avoid large gatherings and congested environments, ensure adequate ventilation in venues where they gather and vigilantly adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions: that is wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitization of hands and shared surfaces.

