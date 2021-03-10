SA Records 991 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 522 697 with 991 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 299 884 with 30 762 new tests recorded since the last report.

A further 103 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 2, Free State 28, Gauteng 28, Kwa-Zulu Natal 24, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 15, which brings the total to 50 906 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 444 282, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 118 247 as of 6.30 pm 9 March 2021.

