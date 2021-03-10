SA Records 991 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 522 697 with 991 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 299 884 with 30 762 new tests recorded since the last report.
A further 103 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 2, Free State 28, Gauteng 28, Kwa-Zulu Natal 24, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 15, which brings the total to 50 906 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 444 282, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 118 247 as of 6.30 pm 9 March 2021.
More Stories
Public Protector Lays Crimen Injuria Charges Against Mbalula
Zuma Misses Court Deadline
Ramaphosa Bemoans Rise Of Nationalism
ANC Top Six Resolve To Give Zuma ‘Space’
Eskom To Probe Racism Claims Against CEO
Molefe Admits Knowing Guptas ‘Well’
SA Records 638 New Cases
Course Reflection – AfricaLive!
Bushiri Extradition Trial Begins In Malawi
Universities SA Says Writing Off Student Debt ‘Not On The Cards’
Concerns About Safety Of Police Officers
SA Records 862 New Cases