SA Records 9 780 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 356 716 with 9 780 new cases recorded since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 700 019 with 46 648 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported report a further 839 deaths: Eastern Cape 102 , Free State 20, Gauteng 48, KwaZulu Natal 263, Limpopo 238, Mpumalanga 11, North West 25, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 130 which brings the total to 38 288 deaths.
The high number reported today is due to data reconciliation as part of the regular auditing process- this includes the analysis of community data taking into account (amongst others): post mortem swabs, backlogged data and unconfirmed outcomes at facilities.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 144 857 , representing a recovery rate of 84%.
