SA Records 9 580 New COVID-19 Cases

EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified is 1 021 451 with 9580 cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative 6 500 482 tests have been conducted with 31 457 tests completed since the last report.

The Department reported 497 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 137 , Free State 3, Gauteng 68, Kwa-Zulu Natal 114, Limpopo 13, Mpumalanga 2, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 158.

This brings the total to 27 568 deaths.

Our recoveries currently stand at 858 456. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.

