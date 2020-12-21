iAfrica

SA Records 9 445 New COVID-19 Cases

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of cases stands at 921 922 with 9 445 new cases recorded since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 140 839 tests have been completed with 40 466 new tests conducted since the last report.

152 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 105 , Free State 5, Gauteng 1, Kwa-Zulu Natal 8, Mpumalanga 3 and Western Cape 30.

This brings the total to 24 691 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 793 914.

