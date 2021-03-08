SA Records 862 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 521 068 with 862 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 255 492 with 18 989 new tests recorded since the last report.
31 more COVID-19 related have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 11.
This brings the total to 50 678 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 440 874, representing a recovery rate of 94,7%
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 841 as of 6.30 pm 7 March 2021.
