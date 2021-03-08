iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records 862 New Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 521 068 with 862 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 255 492 with 18 989 new tests recorded since the last report.

31 more COVID-19 related have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 2, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 4, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 11.

This brings the total to 50 678 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 440 874, representing a recovery rate of 94,7%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 101 841 as of 6.30 pm 7 March 2021.

