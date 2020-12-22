iAfrica

SA Records 8 789 New Cases Of COVID-19

4 hours ago

The Department of Health has confirmed a cumulative total of 930 711 cases of COVID-19 have been identified with 8 789 identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 176 683 tests have been conducted with 35 844 tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 216 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 4, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 15 and Western Cape 84.

This brings the total to 24 907 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 796 346.

