SA Records 8 147 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 412 986 with 8 147 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 993 126 with 46 119 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 300 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 43 , Free State 15, Gauteng 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal 70, Mpumalanga 6, North West 14, Northern Cape 2 and 105 Western Cape.
This brings the total to 40 874 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 230 520, representing a recovery rate of 87%
More Stories
It Is Vital No-One Is Left Behind – Ramaphosa
Restaurant Association To Protest Alcohol Sales Ban
Police To Probe Maskless Mpumalanga Premier
Mpumalanga Premier Apologises For ‘Missing Mask’
Private Doctors Urged To Register For Vaccine
Cape Town Dance Teacher Accused Of Rape
12 271 New COVID-19 Cases Records In SA
SA Moves One Step Closer To Vaccines
SA Reports 11 761 New Cases
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Seeks Repeat Of 1999 Treble
Mthembu’s Doctor Dies In Helicopter Crash
SABC Threatened With Blackout