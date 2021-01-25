iAfrica

SA Records 8 147 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 412 986 with 8 147 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 993 126 with 46 119 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 300 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 43 , Free State 15, Gauteng 45, Kwa-Zulu Natal 70, Mpumalanga 6, North West 14, Northern Cape 2 and 105 Western Cape.

This brings the total to 40 874 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 230 520, representing a recovery rate of 87%

