SA Records 452 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 552 416.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 979 294 with 11 091 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
8 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 4, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western
Cape 0. This brings the total to 52 995 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 478 088, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
More Stories
Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday
Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter
Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls
Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile
I Wasn’t An Experiment Gone Wrong – Maimane
Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild
Lesufi Denies Tender Irregularity Claims
SA Reports 463 New Cases
SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away
More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique
SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases
Police Van Torched At Muldersdrift Tavern