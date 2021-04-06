iAfrica

SA Records 452 New COVID-19 Cases

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (L) arriving at the Tshwane District Hospital on 10 July 2020 to assess preparedness for the surge in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/EWN

The Department of Health have confirmed that the the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 552 416.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 979 294 with 11 091 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
8 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 4, Gauteng 4, Kwa-Zulu Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western
Cape 0. This brings the total to 52 995 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 478 088, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

