SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases

33 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 343 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 004.  This increase represents a 3.3% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,745 to date.

25 708 720 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,996,04254.4%5,90357.5%
Public11,712,67845.6%4,35842.5%
Total25,708,720100.0%10,261100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%) followed by Western Cape (20%) . KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each respectively; Free State accounted for 4%; Northern Cape and Limpopo accounted for 2% each respectively of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 27 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 27 June 2022Incident infections for 28 June 2022Possible reinfections for 28 June 2022New cases on 28 June 2022Total cases for 28 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,4290363,42927532363,4619,1
Free State215,6660215,66613013215,6795,4
Gauteng1,320,53201,320,532122111331,320,66533,1
KwaZulu-Natal715,4980715,49840646715,54417,9
Limpopo159,3900159,390426159,3964,0
Mpumalanga201,6030201,60317118201,6215,0
North West201,6040201,60415318201,6225,0
Northern Cape115,0880115,088707115,0952,9
Western Cape699,8510699,851591170699,92117,5
Total3,992,66103,992,661304393433,993,004100,0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is  (3.3%), and is lower than yesterday (3.4%). The 7-day average is (5.3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.9%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262248,99240,506730
Public407289,67163,355869
TOTAL669538,663103,8611,599

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

