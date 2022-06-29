SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 343 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 004. This increase represents a 3.3% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,745 to date.
25 708 720 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,996,042
|54.4%
|5,903
|57.5%
|Public
|11,712,678
|45.6%
|4,358
|42.5%
|Total
|25,708,720
|100.0%
|10,261
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%) followed by Western Cape (20%) . KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each respectively; Free State accounted for 4%; Northern Cape and Limpopo accounted for 2% each respectively of today’s cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 27 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 27 June 2022
|Incident infections for 28 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 28 June 2022
|New cases on 28 June 2022
|Total cases for 28 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,429
|0
|363,429
|27
|5
|32
|363,461
|9,1
|Free State
|215,666
|0
|215,666
|13
|0
|13
|215,679
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,320,532
|0
|1,320,532
|122
|11
|133
|1,320,665
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|715,498
|0
|715,498
|40
|6
|46
|715,544
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,390
|0
|159,390
|4
|2
|6
|159,396
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201,603
|0
|201,603
|17
|1
|18
|201,621
|5,0
|North West
|201,604
|0
|201,604
|15
|3
|18
|201,622
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,088
|0
|115,088
|7
|0
|7
|115,095
|2,9
|Western Cape
|699,851
|0
|699,851
|59
|11
|70
|699,921
|17,5
|Total
|3,992,661
|0
|3,992,661
|304
|39
|343
|3,993,004
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.3%), and is lower than yesterday (3.4%). The 7-day average is (5.3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.9%)
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|248,992
|40,506
|730
|Public
|407
|289,671
|63,355
|869
|TOTAL
|669
|538,663
|103,861
|1,599
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
