SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases

The institute reports 343 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 993 004. This increase represents a 3.3% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 5 deaths, and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101,745 to date.

25 708 720 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,996,042 54.4% 5,903 57.5% Public 11,712,678 45.6% 4,358 42.5% Total 25,708,720 100.0% 10,261 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (39%) followed by Western Cape (20%) . KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga and North West accounted for 5% each respectively; Free State accounted for 4%; Northern Cape and Limpopo accounted for 2% each respectively of today’s cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 27 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 27 June 2022 Incident infections for 28 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 28 June 2022 New cases on 28 June 2022 Total cases for 28 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,429 0 363,429 27 5 32 363,461 9,1 Free State 215,666 0 215,666 13 0 13 215,679 5,4 Gauteng 1,320,532 0 1,320,532 122 11 133 1,320,665 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 715,498 0 715,498 40 6 46 715,544 17,9 Limpopo 159,390 0 159,390 4 2 6 159,396 4,0 Mpumalanga 201,603 0 201,603 17 1 18 201,621 5,0 North West 201,604 0 201,604 15 3 18 201,622 5,0 Northern Cape 115,088 0 115,088 7 0 7 115,095 2,9 Western Cape 699,851 0 699,851 59 11 70 699,921 17,5 Total 3,992,661 0 3,992,661 304 39 343 3,993,004 100,0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (3.3%), and is lower than yesterday (3.4%). The 7-day average is (5.3%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.9%)

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 23 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 248,992 40,506 730 Public 407 289,671 63,355 869 TOTAL 669 538,663 103,861 1,599

VACCINE UPDATE

