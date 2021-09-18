iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Records 3 648 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

4 hours ago 2 min read

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 3 648 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 877 063.  This increase represents a 8.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 173 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 952 to date.

17 280 650 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9 344 41954%19 42844%
PUBLIC7 936 23146%24 53156%
Total17 280 65043 959

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (21%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%). Eastern Cape accounted for 18%; Free State accounted for 11%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga & North West each  accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 16 September 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 16 September 2021New cases on 17 September 2021Total cases for 17 September 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape2863180286 31866128697910,0
Free State1580270158 0273991584265,5
Gauteng9131343913 13737691351331,8
KwaZulu-Natal5048230504 82374450556717,6
Limpopo1214650121 465391215044,2
Mpumalanga1493740149 3742161495905,2
North West147908-3147 9052181481235,1
Northern Cape87808-187 807247880543,1
Western Cape5045581504 55974850530717,6
Unknown000000,0
Total287341502 873 41536482877063100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 3 648) is lower than yesterday (n= 4 215) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 4 020). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 199 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255196 51636 0464 287
Public409227 15755 2284 789
TOTAL664423 67391 2749 076

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

