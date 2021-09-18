SA Records 3 648 New COVID-19 Cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, continues to provide laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards COVID-19 in South Africa.

The current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend. Today the institute reports 3 648 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 877 063. This increase represents a 8.3% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 173 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 85 952 to date.

17 280 650 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 344 419 54% 19 428 44% PUBLIC 7 936 231 46% 24 531 56% Total 17 280 650 43 959

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (21%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (20%). Eastern Cape accounted for 18%; Free State accounted for 11%; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Northern Cape accounted for 7%; Mpumalanga & North West each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 16 September 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 16 September 2021 New cases on 17 September 2021 Total cases for 17 September 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 286318 0 286 318 661 286979 10,0 Free State 158027 0 158 027 399 158426 5,5 Gauteng 913134 3 913 137 376 913513 31,8 KwaZulu-Natal 504823 0 504 823 744 505567 17,6 Limpopo 121465 0 121 465 39 121504 4,2 Mpumalanga 149374 0 149 374 216 149590 5,2 North West 147908 -3 147 905 218 148123 5,1 Northern Cape 87808 -1 87 807 247 88054 3,1 Western Cape 504558 1 504 559 748 505307 17,6 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 0,0 Total 2873415 0 2 873 415 3648 2877063 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 3 648) is lower than yesterday (n= 4 215) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 4 020). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 199 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 196 516 36 046 4 287 Public 409 227 157 55 228 4 789 TOTAL 664 423 673 91 274 9 076

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

