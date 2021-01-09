iAfrica

SA Records 21 980 New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 192 570.

A cumulative total of 7 043 680 tests have been completed with 76 202 tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 616 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 215, Free State 27, Gauteng 75, Kwa-Zulu Natal 72, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 11, North West 55, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 146.

This brings the total deaths to 32 425.

Our recoveries now stand at 947 919, representing a recovery rate of 79,5%

