SA Records 21 606 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 214 176 with 21 606 new cases confirmed since the last report.

A cumulative total of 7 120 847 tests have been completed with 77 167 tests conducted since the last report

The Department reported a further 399 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 85, Free State 11, Gauteng 69, Kwa-Zulu Natal 96, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 15, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 106 .

This brings the total deaths to 32 824.

Our recoveries now stand at 956 712, representing a recovery rate of 78,9%

