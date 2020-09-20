SA Records 2,029 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 659 656 with 2 029 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 024 659 with 21 069 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health reported 83 more COVID-19 related deaths: 4 from Eastern Cape 52 from KwaZulu-Natal, 5 from Gauteng, 4 from Western Cape and 18 from Limpopo.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 940.

South African recoveries now stand at 589 434 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%.

