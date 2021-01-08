SA Records 20 999 New COVID-19 Cases And 441 More Deaths

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 170 590 with 20 999 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative total of 6 967 478 tests have been completed with 69 271 tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 441 new COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 70, Free State 23, Gauteng 75, Kwa-Zulu Natal 132, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 7, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 119 which brings the total to 31 809 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 938 216, representing a recovery rate of 80,1%.
More Stories
Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of The Weekend
Nehawu Concerned About Healthcare Workers
ANC Sidesteps Magashule Issue
Western Cape Warns Of Third COVID-19 Wave
COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border
SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts
South Africa Secures 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of January
Zikalala Concerned About Frontline Workers
Experts Allay Fears About COVID-19 Variant
SANDF To Be Deployed In Western Cape
SA Records Grim High Of 21 832 COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Nighttime Loadshedding For 2 Days Starting Wednesday