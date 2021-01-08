iAfrica

SA Records 20 999 New COVID-19 Cases And 441 More Deaths

A row of beds at the CTICC COVID-19 field hospital. Image: Premier Alan Winde/Twitter

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 170 590 with 20 999 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 6 967 478 tests have been completed with 69 271 tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 441 new COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 70, Free State 23, Gauteng 75, Kwa-Zulu Natal 132, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 7, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 119 which brings the total to 31 809 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 938 216, representing a recovery rate of 80,1%.

