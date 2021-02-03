SA Records 2 649 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 458 958 with 2 649 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 329 691 with 28 942 new tests recorded since the last report.

547 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 68, Free State 30, Gauteng 91, Kwa-Zulu Natal 143, Limpopo 134 (the province captured deaths from retrospective audits between 6 September and 29 January 2020), Mpumalanga 9, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 69.

This brings the total deaths to 44 946.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 318 504, representing a recovery rate of 90%

