SA Records 2 649 New COVID-19 Cases

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 458 958 with 2 649 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 329 691 with 28 942 new tests recorded since the last report.

547 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 68, Free State 30, Gauteng 91, Kwa-Zulu Natal 143, Limpopo 134 (the province captured deaths from retrospective audits between 6 September and 29 January 2020), Mpumalanga 9, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 69.

This brings the total deaths to 44 946.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 318 504, representing a recovery rate of 90%

