SA Records 2 548 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 456 309 with 2 548 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 300 749 with 21 549 new tests recorded since the last report.

235 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 59, Free State 16 , Gauteng 51, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, North West 33, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 64 which brings the total to 44 399 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 306 022, representing a recovery rate of 89%

