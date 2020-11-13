iAfrica

SA Records 2 338 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 744 732.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 063 457 with 25 675 new tests conducted since the last report.

65 more deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 37, Free State 18, Gauteng 1, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1 and Western Cape 8. This brings the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 20 076.

Of the 65 deaths, 17 are reported to have occurred in the last 48 hours: 8 in Eastern Cape, 3 in the Free State, 1 in KwaZulu Natal and 5 in Western Cape.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 690 903 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,7%.

