SA Records 18 555 New COVID-19 Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

14 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 278 303 with 18 555 new cases confirmed since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 358 741 with 71 681 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 806 new COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 150, Free State 24, Gauteng 211, Kwa-Zulu Natal 235, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 14, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 151.

This brings the total deaths to 35 140 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 030 930, representing a recovery rate of 80,6%.

