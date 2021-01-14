SA Records 18 555 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 278 303 with 18 555 new cases confirmed since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 358 741 with 71 681 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 806 new COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 150, Free State 24, Gauteng 211, Kwa-Zulu Natal 235, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 14, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 151.
This brings the total deaths to 35 140 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 030 930, representing a recovery rate of 80,6%.
