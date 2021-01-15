SA Records 18 503 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 296 806 with 18 503 new cases recorded since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 433 571 with 74 830 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 712 deaths: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 21, Gauteng 114, Kwa-Zulu Natal 232, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 10, North West 50, Northern Cape 15 and Western Cape 162 which brings the total to 35 852 deaths
Our recoveries now stand at 1 049 740, representing a recovery rate of 80,9%
More Stories
Demand For Vitamins Soars In South Africa
DoBE Confirms Reopening Of Schools Postponed By Two Weeks
Matric Marking Is On Track – Naptosa
Eskom Confirms Stage 2 Loadshedding
Complaint Against Mogoeng Escalated To JCC
More Education About 5G Is Needed – Experts
SA Records 18 555 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Citizens Must Be Wary Of Getting A Criminal Record – Cele
Vaccine Fearmongering Must Stop – Karim
52% Of South Africans Don’t Want COVID Vaccine, Despite SA Securing Initial Batch
Banks Must Keep Hand Sanitisers At ATMs – NDZ
13 105 New Cases Recorded In SA