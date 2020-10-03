iAfrica

SA Records 1,761 COVID-19 Cases

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 677 833.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 229 709 with 20 660 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health reported 43 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Gauteng, 8 from Western Cape, 7 from Northern Cape and 9 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 909.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 611 044 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

