SA Records 1,761 COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 677 833.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 229 709 with 20 660 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department of Health reported 43 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Gauteng, 8 from Western Cape, 7 from Northern Cape and 9 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 909.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 611 044 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

