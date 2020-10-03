SA Records 1,761 COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 677 833.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 229 709 with 20 660 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department of Health reported 43 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Gauteng, 8 from Western Cape, 7 from Northern Cape and 9 from the Free State.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 909.
South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 611 044 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%
