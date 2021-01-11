SA Records 17 421 New Infections

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 231 597 with 17 241 new cases recorded since the last report.
A cumulative total of 7 183 893 tests have been completed with 63 046 tests conducted since the last report
The Department reported a further 339 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 77 , Free State 19, Gauteng 28, Kwa-Zulu Natal 71, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 10, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape
113.
This brings the total deaths to 33 163.
Our recoveries now stand at 966 368, representing a recovery rate of 78,4%.
