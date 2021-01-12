SA Records 15 046 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 246 643 with 15 046 new cases identified since the last report.
A cumulative total of 7 236 389 tests have been completed with 52 496 tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported a further 416 deaths: Eastern Cape 163 , Free State 30, Kwa-Zulu Natal 38, Mpumalanga 4, North West 4, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 176.
This brings the total deaths to 33 579.
Our recoveries now stand at 973 265, representing a recovery rate of 78,1%
