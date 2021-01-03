SA Records 15 002 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 088 889.

The cumulative total of tests completed to date is 6 706 231 with 46 913 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

288 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 92, Free State 9, Gauteng 39, Kwa-Zulu Natal 29, Mpumalanga 6, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 111.

This brings the total deaths to 29 175 deaths.

The total recoveries are 897 704, representing a recovery rate of 82,4%

Share with your network!