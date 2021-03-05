SA Records 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases And 96 Deaths

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVI0-19 cases in South Africa is 1 517 666.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 178 323 with 30 799 new tests recorded since the last report.

96 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 5, Free State 25, Gauteng 27, Kwa-Zulu Natal 17, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 2, North West 0, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 18. This brings the total to 50 462 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 436 010, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 92 029 as of 6.30 pm

Share with your network!