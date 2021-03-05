iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases And 96 Deaths

An ambulance is parked near tents erected at the parking lot of the Steven Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021.

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVI0-19 cases in South Africa is 1 517 666.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 178 323 with 30 799 new tests recorded since the last report.

96 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 5, Free State 25, Gauteng 27, Kwa-Zulu Natal 17, Limpopo 1, Mpumalanga 2, North West 0, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 18. This brings the total to 50 462 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 436 010, representing a recovery rate of 94,6%

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 92 029  as of 6.30 pm

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Actual SA COVID-19 Toll Could Be Much Higher – Report

1 hour ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Ordered To Apologise For Pro-Israel Comments

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mkhize Reflects On The Year That Was

1 hour ago
1 min read

Western Cape Prepares For Third Wave

1 day ago
1 min read

Police Foil Sandton Heist

1 day ago
1 min read

Government Confident About Herd Immunity

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Confirms 1 447 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Cape Flats Residents Tired Of ‘Empty Promises’

2 days ago
1 min read

Allegations Not Being Ignored – Zondo

2 days ago
1 min read

10 Suspects Arrested In Cocaine Bust

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 856 COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Significant Fuel Price Hike From Wednesday

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

How to Side Hustle Your Way Into 2021

13 seconds ago
5 min read

Non-Profit Organization Connects SA Children to the Sea

5 mins ago
4 min read

Fixing SA’s Maths Pass Rates Crisis Through Gamification

14 mins ago
4 min read

Cape Town and Western Cape Launches Campaign to Attract Remote Workers With Airbnb

20 mins ago