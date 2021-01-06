SA Records 14 410 New Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed a cumulative total of 1 127 759 COVID-19 cases identified, with 14 410 new cases since the last report, representing a 30% positivity rate.
A cumulative total of 6 828 147 tests have been conducted with 47 875 tests conducted since the last report.
A further 513 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 124, Free State 14 , Gauteng 64, Kwa-Zulu Natal 92, Limpopo 3, Northern Cape 14 and Western Cape 202.
This brings the total deaths to 30 524.
Our recoveries now stand at 920 879 at a recovery rate of 81,6%
