iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records 14 410 New Cases

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Health has confirmed a cumulative total of 1 127 759 COVID-19 cases identified, with 14 410 new cases since the last report, representing a 30% positivity rate.

A cumulative total of 6 828 147 tests have been conducted with 47 875 tests conducted since the last report.

A further 513 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 124, Free State 14 , Gauteng 64, Kwa-Zulu Natal 92, Limpopo 3, Northern Cape 14 and Western Cape 202.

This brings the total deaths to 30 524.

Our recoveries now stand at 920 879 at a recovery rate of 81,6%

