SA Records 13 973 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 325 659 with 13 973 cases recorded since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 558 774 with 59 994 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported a further 384 COVID19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 39, Free State 12, Gauteng 68, Kwa-Zulu Natal 125, Limpopo 26, Mpumalanga 7, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 95.

This brings the total to 36 851 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 083 978, representing a recovery rate of 81,7%

