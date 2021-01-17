iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records 13 973 New COVID-19 Cases

EWN

10 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 325 659 with 13 973 cases recorded since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 558 774 with 59 994 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported a further 384 COVID19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 39, Free State 12, Gauteng 68, Kwa-Zulu Natal 125, Limpopo 26, Mpumalanga 7, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 95.

This brings the total to 36 851 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 083 978, representing a recovery rate of 81,7%

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Forecast Indicates Risk Of Load-Shedding For Months

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Unions Say KZN Hospitals Are Coping

1 day ago
1 min read

14 880 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Demand For Vitamins Soars In South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

DoBE Confirms Reopening Of Schools Postponed By Two Weeks

2 days ago
1 min read

Matric Marking Is On Track – Naptosa

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 18 503 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Confirms Stage 2 Loadshedding

3 days ago
1 min read

Complaint Against Mogoeng Escalated To JCC

3 days ago
1 min read

More Education About 5G Is Needed – Experts

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 18 555 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Citizens Must Be Wary Of Getting A Criminal Record – Cele

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Forecast Indicates Risk Of Load-Shedding For Months

16 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Records 13 973 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago
2 min read

Liverpool Must Not Dwell On Injuries – Salah

23 mins ago
2 min read

Graft And Craft Key To Leicester’s Form – Rodgers

33 mins ago