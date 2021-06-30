SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD reports 13,347 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,954,466. This increase represents a 26.2 % positivity rate. A further 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 60,264 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13,062,835 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 7,384,449 57% 29,002 57% Public 5,678,386 43% 21,930 43% Total 13,062,835 50,932

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (67%), followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces (7% each). The following table shows the total number of cases per province:

Province New cases on 29 June 2021 Total cases for 29 June 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 504 206,363 10.6 Free State 338 113,986 5.8 Gauteng 8,925 638,326 32.7 KwaZulu-Natal 947 353,348 18.1 Limpopo 385 75,111 3.8 Mpumalanga 475 93,908 4.8 North West 669 94,265 4.8 Northern Cape 112 58,775 3.0 Western Cape 992 320,384 16.4 Unknown 0 0 0.0 Total 13,347 1,954,466 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

An increase of 711 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 144,800 24,196 8,080 Public 400 159,316 37,769 4,479 TOTAL 657 304,116 61,965 12,559

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

Share with your network!