SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 13,347 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,954,466. This increase represents a 26.2 % positivity rate. A further 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 60,264 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
13,062,835 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|7,384,449
|57%
|29,002
|57%
|Public
|5,678,386
|43%
|21,930
|43%
|Total
|13,062,835
|50,932
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (67%), followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces (7% each). The following table shows the total number of cases per province:
|Province
|New cases on 29 June 2021
|Total cases for 29 June 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|504
|206,363
|10.6
|Free State
|338
|113,986
|5.8
|Gauteng
|8,925
|638,326
|32.7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|947
|353,348
|18.1
|Limpopo
|385
|75,111
|3.8
|Mpumalanga
|475
|93,908
|4.8
|North West
|669
|94,265
|4.8
|Northern Cape
|112
|58,775
|3.0
|Western Cape
|992
|320,384
|16.4
|Unknown
|0
|0
|0.0
|Total
|13,347
|1,954,466
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
An increase of 711 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|257
|144,800
|24,196
|8,080
|Public
|400
|159,316
|37,769
|4,479
|TOTAL
|657
|304,116
|61,965
|12,559
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.
