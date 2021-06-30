iAfrica

SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases

Cuban Health Specialists arriving in South Africa to curb the spread of COVID-19. Photo Credit: GCIS

1 day ago 1 min read

The NICD reports 13,347 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,954,466.  This increase represents a 26.2 % positivity rate.  A further 226 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 60,264 to date. For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

13,062,835 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private7,384,44957%29,00257%
Public5,678,38643%21,93043%
Total13,062,83550,932

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The Gauteng province accounts for the majority of new cases (67%), followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces (7% each). The following table shows the total number of cases per province:

ProvinceNew cases on 29 June 2021Total cases for 29 June 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape504206,36310.6
Free State338113,9865.8
Gauteng8,925638,32632.7
KwaZulu-Natal947353,34818.1
Limpopo38575,1113.8
Mpumalanga47593,9084.8
North West66994,2654.8
Northern Cape11258,7753.0
Western Cape992320,38416.4
Unknown000.0
Total13,3471,954,466100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
An increase of 711 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. The following is a list of COVID-19 hospital admissions that have been reported:

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions to DateDied to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257144,80024,1968,080
Public400159,31637,7694,479
TOTAL657304,11661,96512,559

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures limits your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19, click here.

