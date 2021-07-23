SA Records 12 056 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The NICD 12,056 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,368,105. This increase represents a 24.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 413 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 69,488 to date.

14,527,278 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,118,521 56% 22,921 46% Public 6,408,757 44% 26,668 54% Total 14,527,278 49,589

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 7%; Limpopo accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 July 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 July 2021 New cases on 24 July 2021 Total cases for 24 July 2021 Eastern Cape 222,125 0 222,125 809 222,934 Free State 125,502 0 125,502 454 125,956 Gauteng 836,942 -59 836,883 3,670 840,553 KwaZulu-Natal 382,354 0 382,354 1,701 384,055 Limpopo 106,470 3 106,473 685 107,158 Mpumalanga 118,271 22 118,293 965 119,258 North West 122,328 34 122,362 826 123,188 Northern Cape 64,870 -6 64,864 359 65,223 Western Cape 377,187 6 377,193 2,587 379,780 Unknown 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2,356,049 0 2,356,049 12,056 2,368,105

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 12 056) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 719) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 032). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 455 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 257 169,427 29,692 9,189 Public 411 183,524 43,648 7,688 TOTAL 668 352,951 73,340 16,877

VACCINE UPDATE

