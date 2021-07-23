iAfrica

SA Records 12 056 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

5 mins ago 2 min read

The NICD 12,056 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,368,105. This increase represents a 24.3% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 413 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 69,488 to date.

14,527,278 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,118,52156%22,92146%
Public6,408,75744%26,66854%
Total14,527,27849,589

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (30%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape and North West each accounted for 7%; Limpopo accounted for 6%; Free State accounted for 4%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 3% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 July 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 July  2021New cases on 24 July 2021Total cases for 24 July 2021
Eastern Cape222,1250222,125809222,934
Free State125,5020125,502454125,956
Gauteng836,942-59836,8833,670840,553
KwaZulu-Natal382,3540382,3541,701384,055
Limpopo106,4703106,473685107,158
Mpumalanga118,27122118,293965119,258
North West122,32834122,362826123,188
Northern Cape64,870-664,86435965,223
Western Cape377,1876377,1932,587379,780
Unknown00000
Total2,356,04902,356,04912,0562,368,105

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 12 056) is lower than yesterday (n= 13 719) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 032). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 455 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private257169,42729,6929,189
Public411183,52443,6487,688
TOTAL668352,95173,34016,877

 VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

