SA Records 11 859 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of 1 100 748 COVID-19 cases identified with 11 859 new cases since the last report, representing a 32% positivity rate.

A cumulative total of 6 742 853 tests have been conducted with 36 622 tests conducted since the last report

A further 402 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 2, Gauteng 73, Kwa-Zulu Natal 85, Limpopo 23, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 107.

This brings the total to 29 577 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 903 679 at a recovery rate of 82,1%

Share with your network!