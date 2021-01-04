SA Records 11 859 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of 1 100 748 COVID-19 cases identified with 11 859 new cases since the last report, representing a 32% positivity rate.
A cumulative total of 6 742 853 tests have been conducted with 36 622 tests conducted since the last report
A further 402 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 2, Gauteng 73, Kwa-Zulu Natal 85, Limpopo 23, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 107.
This brings the total to 29 577 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 903 679 at a recovery rate of 82,1%
