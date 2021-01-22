SA Records 11 381 New Covid-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 380 807 with 11 381 new cases recorded since the last report.
The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 820 613 with 58 540 new tests conducted since the last report
The Department reported 647 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 139, Free State 17, Gauteng 93, Kwa-Zulu Natal 154, Limpopo 27, Mpumalanga 17, North West 55, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 137 which brings the total to 39 501 deaths.
Our recoveries now stand at 1 183 443 , representing a recovery rate of 85,7%
More Stories
Mthembu’s Doctor Dies In Helicopter Crash
SABC Threatened With Blackout
Jackson Mthembu Remembered By His Colleagues
Minister In The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, Dies Of COVID-Related Complications
Unsustainable Losses Continue To Mount For Hospitality Industry
COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout On Course
Sassa, Dept Of Social Development Tasked With Reducing Queues
Mkhwebane Expected To Appear In Court
SA Reports 12 710 New COVID-19 Cases
Medscheme Denies Racial Profiling Following Draft CMS Report
COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Will Not Be A Problem – Ramaphosa
Western Cape Forging Ahead With Plans To Procure Vaccine