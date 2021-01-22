iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records 11 381 New Covid-19 Cases

EWN

15 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 380 807 with 11 381 new cases recorded since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 820 613 with 58 540 new tests conducted since the last report

The Department reported 647 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 139, Free State 17, Gauteng 93, Kwa-Zulu Natal 154, Limpopo 27, Mpumalanga 17, North West 55, Northern Cape 8 and Western Cape 137 which brings the total to 39 501 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 183 443 , representing a recovery rate of 85,7%

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mthembu’s Doctor Dies In Helicopter Crash

35 seconds ago
1 min read

SABC Threatened With Blackout

6 mins ago
1 min read

Jackson Mthembu Remembered By His Colleagues

7 mins ago
1 min read

Minister In The Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, Dies Of COVID-Related Complications

18 hours ago
3 min read

Unsustainable Losses Continue To Mount For Hospitality Industry

19 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout On Course

24 hours ago
1 min read

Sassa, Dept Of Social Development Tasked With Reducing Queues

1 day ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Expected To Appear In Court

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 12 710 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Medscheme Denies Racial Profiling Following Draft CMS Report

2 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Will Not Be A Problem – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Forging Ahead With Plans To Procure Vaccine

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mthembu’s Doctor Dies In Helicopter Crash

35 seconds ago
1 min read

SABC Threatened With Blackout

6 mins ago
1 min read

Jackson Mthembu Remembered By His Colleagues

7 mins ago
1 min read

SA Records 11 381 New Covid-19 Cases

15 mins ago