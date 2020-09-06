SA Records 101 More Covid-19 Related Deaths

Share with your network!

Dr Zweli Mhkize confirmed that a cumulative total of 636 884 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 1 806 new cases identified since the last report.

South Africa has now slipped to the seventh-worst affected nation in the world in terms of the number of infections.

The United States is still the country hardest hit, with 6.2 million cases.

Mkhize reported 101 more COVID-19 related deaths: 45 from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from Gauteng, 11 from Eastern Cape, 19 from Free State, 10 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa to 14 779.

The national recovery numbers stand at 561 204 which translates to a recovery rate of 88%.

