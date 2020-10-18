SA Records 1 928 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 702 131 with 1 928 new cases identified since the last report.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 528 141 with 22 608 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 38 more COVID-19 related deaths: 10 from Eastern Cape, 10 from the Free State, 17 from Gauteng and 1 from Mpumalanga.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 408. Of the 38 deaths reported today, 5 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State and 3 in Gauteng.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 630 436 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%
More Stories
Some Municipalities Can Now Generate Their Own Electricity
Second Person Arrested For Senekal Court Violence
2 019 New COVID-19 Cases
ONE And Black Girls Rock! Partner To Raise Awareness About Education For Girls In Africa
Agrizzi Moved From Prison To Hospital
Stong Police Presence In Senekal
Ramaphosa Reveals Plan To Reignite Economy
1 770 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed
Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa Presents SA’s Economic Recovery Plan
SIU Locks In On Eskom Suspects
Ramaphosa To Detail Economic Recovery Plan
National State Of Disaster Extended