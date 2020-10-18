SA Records 1 928 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 702 131 with 1 928 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 528 141 with 22 608 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 38 more COVID-19 related deaths: 10 from Eastern Cape, 10 from the Free State, 17 from Gauteng and 1 from Mpumalanga.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 408. Of the 38 deaths reported today, 5 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State and 3 in Gauteng.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 630 436 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

