SA Records 1 883 New Cases

The Department of Health Confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 679 716 with 1 883 new cases confirmed.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 251 513 with 21 804 new tests conducted since the last report.
The Department reported 29 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 7 from Western Cape, and 8 from the Free State.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 938.
Our recoveries now stand at 612 763 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
More Stories
Gauteng Health HOD Lukhele Resigns
SA Records 1,761 COVID-19 Cases
AFU Freezes R300 Million In Assets Of Asbestos Corruption Accused
SAB Partners With Government To Promote Responsible Drinking
Motshekga Concerned Over Pupils Not Returning
Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For COVID-19
We’ve paid back the money – ANC
COVID-19 Claims 132 More SA Lives
National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption
SA International Borders Are Open
1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA