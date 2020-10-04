SA Records 1 883 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health Confirmed that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 679 716 with 1 883 new cases confirmed.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 251 513 with 21 804 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 29 more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 from Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Gauteng, 7 from Western Cape, and 8 from the Free State.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 938.

Our recoveries now stand at 612 763 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

