iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records 1 632 New Cases Of COVID-19

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited the facility on Friday, 3 July 2020. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 582 842.

Testing Data
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 682 827. Of these 27 957 tests were conducted since the last report

Deaths and Recoveries
56 COVID-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 12, Free State 20, Gauteng 11, KwaZulu Natal 2, Limpopo 6, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 2 which brings the total to 54 406 deaths.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 506 732, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 318 670.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

AmaZulu Royal Family Feeling Unsettled

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Mayor Rubbishes Slush Fund Claims

3 hours ago
1 min read

Fuel Price Set To Drop

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Still Deciding On Step-Aside Rule

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 674 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

AmaZulu Regent Queen Mantfombi Passes Away

2 days ago
1 min read

Suspects To Appear In Court For Kinnear Murder

2 days ago
1 min read

Mahumapelo’s ANC Membership ‘Intact’

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 086 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

State Capture Took Place Under Our Watch – Ramaphosa

3 days ago
1 min read

Arson Charge For Man Accused Of Table Mountain Fire Dropped

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 250 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Van Dijk Cannot Be Rushed Back From Injury – Klopp

2 mins ago
1 min read

AmaZulu Royal Family Feeling Unsettled

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Mayor Rubbishes Slush Fund Claims

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 632 New Cases Of COVID-19

3 hours ago