SA Records 1 632 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 582 842.
Testing Data
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 682 827. Of these 27 957 tests were conducted since the last report
Deaths and Recoveries
56 COVID-19 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 12, Free State 20, Gauteng 11, KwaZulu Natal 2, Limpopo 6, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 2 which brings the total to 54 406 deaths.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 506 732, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 318 670.
