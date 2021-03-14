SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 528 414 with 1 541 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 426 589 with 32 862 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 9, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 3, North West 42, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total to 51 261 deaths

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 452 988 representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 145 544 as at 18.30 13 March 2021

