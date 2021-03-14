iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 528 414 with 1 541 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 426 589 with 32 862 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 9, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 3, North West 42, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total to 51 261 deaths

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 452 988 representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 145 544 as at 18.30 13 March 2021

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

29 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 225 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Load-Shedding Extended To Sunday

1 day ago
1 min read

Western Cape Concerned Over Vaccine Rollout

2 days ago
1 min read

Students To Shut Down UCT

2 days ago
1 min read

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Has Died

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 474 New Covid-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Accused Of Using Excessive Force

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Continues With Stage 2 Load-Shedding

3 days ago
1 min read

Nzimande To Unpack Decision On NSFAS

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 477 New Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

29 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
2 min read

The Voice Of Formula One Dies At 97

3 hours ago