SA Records 1 474 New Covid-19 Cases

EWN

5 hours ago

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 1 525 648 with 1 474 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 369 594 with 33 493 new tests recorded since the last report.

A further 95 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 5, Free State 21, Gauteng 25, Kwa-Zulu Natal 6, Limpopo 10, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 17 and Western Cape 11 which brings the total to 51 110 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 447 503, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 138 014 as of 6.30 pm 11 March 2021.

