SA Records 1 464 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 533 961 with 1 464.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 556 404 with 31 550 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 90 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 10, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 14, Limpopo 33, Mpumalanga 5, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 13 which brings the total to 51 724 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 459 894 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol stands at 177 275 as at 18.30, 18 March 2021.

