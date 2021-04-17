iAfrica

SA Records 1 424 New COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Outbreak

8 hours ago

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 564 355.

Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 291 264. Of these 31 600 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 92 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 3, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 3, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 2, North West 52, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 1 which brings the total to 53 663 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 488 572, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

