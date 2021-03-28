iAfrica

SA Records 1 387 New Cases

FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen at a temporary field hospital set up in a sports complex by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 544 466.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 779 615 with 27 553 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 46 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 7, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 14, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 8, which brings the total to 52 648 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 471 164, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 231 605.

