SA Records 1 387 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 544 466.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 779 615 with 27 553 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 46 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 7, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 14, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 8, which brings the total to 52 648 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 471 164, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 231 605.

