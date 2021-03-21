SA Records 1 378 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 536 801 with 1 378 new cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 611 262 with 26 339 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 47 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 2, Free State 3, Gauteng 9, Kwa-Zulu Natal 21, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 9, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and

Western Cape 3.

This which brings the total deaths to 52 082.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 462 110, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

This morning a further 70 000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrived and are being dispatched over the course of the weekend to the various provinces according to respective allocations.

Share with your network!