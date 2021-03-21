SA Records 1 378 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 536 801 with 1 378 new cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 611 262 with 26 339 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 47 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 2, Free State 3, Gauteng 9, Kwa-Zulu Natal 21, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 9, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and
Western Cape 3.
This which brings the total deaths to 52 082.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 462 110, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Vaccination Rollout
This morning a further 70 000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrived and are being dispatched over the course of the weekend to the various provinces according to respective allocations.
