SA Records 1 326 New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 565 680.
Testing Data:
The number of tests conducted to date is 10 305 641. Of these 14 377 tests were completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 48 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 8, Gauteng 13, Kwa-Zulu Natal 16, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 10 and Western Cape 0 which brings the total to 53 711 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 489 457, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
