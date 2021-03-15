SA Records 1 006 New Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 529 420 with 1 006 New Cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 450 492 with 23 903 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 65 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 27, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and

Western Cape 5 which brings the total to 51 326 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 454 290 representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 145 544 – today was earmarked for administrative work and the vaccination schedule will resume tomorrow.

