SA Records 1 006 New Cases

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 529 420 with 1 006 New Cases identified since the last report.
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 450 492 with 23 903 tests completed since the last report.
Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 65 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 27, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and
Western Cape 5 which brings the total to 51 326 deaths.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 454 290 representing a recovery rate of 95%
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 145 544 – today was earmarked for administrative work and the vaccination schedule will resume tomorrow.
