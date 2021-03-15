iAfrica

SA Records 1 006 New Cases

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The Department of Health have confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 529 420 with 1 006 New Cases identified since the last report.

Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 450 492 with 23 903 tests completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 65 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 1, Free State 27, Gauteng 12, Kwa-Zulu Natal 20, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and
Western Cape 5 which brings the total to 51 326 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 454 290 representing a recovery rate of 95%

Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 145 544 – today was earmarked for administrative work and the vaccination schedule will resume tomorrow.

