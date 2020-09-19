iAfrica

SA Recorded Over 2k New Cases With 85 More Fatalities

EWN

5 mins ago

The Department of Health confirmed the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 657 627 with 2 055 new cases identified.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 003 590 with 20 057 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported 85 more COVID-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 9 from KwaZulu-Natal, 62 from Gauteng, 7 from Western Cape and 2 from Northern Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 857.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 586 844 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,2%.

