SA Recorded An Increase In Employment In Q3 – Stats SA

South Africa has recorded an increase in its employment figures between June and September, with 31,000 jobs created over this period.

Stats SA released its third quarter employment statistics on Thursday, with the numbers showing a rise in employment in transport, trade and the mining sector.

This aligns with the figures of the third quarter, which showed a 0.7% percent decline.

Stats SA said there was an increase in part-time employment between June and September in industries such as community services, trade, transport and business services.

At the same time, full-time employment decreased by 3,000 compared to the second quarter of the year.

This decline, Stats SA said, was recorded in sectors such as construction, which employed 3,000 fewer people and manufacturing, which hired 4,000 fewer people.

Year-on-year, employment increased by 2.6%.