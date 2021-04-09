iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Receives $1bn Emergency Loan

Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa has received a $1-billion COVID-19 emergency loan from the New Development Bank (NDB).

This is the second loan in less than a year. 

The loan will help finance employment creation.

This includes the first phase of the Presidential Employment Stimulus which is aimed at creating and supporting about 700,000 jobs in the public sector.

It will also put in place protection measures for people who temporarily lost their jobs.

The first loan was used for emergency healthcare and social grant relief.

The NDB established a $10-billion emergency assistance facility in April last year, to assist BRICS nations during the pandemic.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Cosatu Continues ANC Support

2 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Kicks Into High Gear

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 366 New Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

IEC On Track For Local Government Elections

1 day ago
1 min read

Parliament Names MPs For Public Protector Probe

1 day ago
1 min read

Ivermectin Can Now Be Prescribed Legally

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 756 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

AstraZeneca Benefits Outweigh Risks – Madhi

2 days ago
1 min read

SARS Eyes Offshore Wealth

2 days ago
1 min read

Oracle Threatens Eskom Withdrawal

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 437 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cosatu Continues ANC Support

2 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Kicks Into High Gear

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Receives $1bn Emergency Loan

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 366 New Cases

2 hours ago