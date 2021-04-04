iAfrica

SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away

4 seconds ago 1 min read

South African publisher, Jonathan Ball has passed away.

Ball died of cancer at the age of 69.

The CEO of Jonathan Ball publishing confirmed the news in a tweet.

He described his colleague as fearless, an excellent publisher, and an even better friend.

Jonathan Ball founded his publishing company in 1976 and went on to become a leading publisher and distributor in South Africa.

His company has distributed a number of well-known books, including the Harry Potter Series, Wilbur Smith and Jodi Picoult (Picoh).

