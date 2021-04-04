SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away

South African publisher, Jonathan Ball has passed away.
Ball died of cancer at the age of 69.
The CEO of Jonathan Ball publishing confirmed the news in a tweet.
He described his colleague as fearless, an excellent publisher, and an even better friend.
Jonathan Ball founded his publishing company in 1976 and went on to become a leading publisher and distributor in South Africa.
His company has distributed a number of well-known books, including the Harry Potter Series, Wilbur Smith and Jodi Picoult (Picoh).
More Stories
More South Africans Accounted For In Mozambique
SA Reports 777 More COVID-19 Cases
Police Van Torched At Muldersdrift Tavern
Mogoeng Mogoeng Files Appeal Over Israel Remarks
SABC On Brink Of Collapse – CWU
SA Reports 1 273 New COVID-19 Cases
Over R500bn in irregular expenditure – AG Report
J&J Vaccine Granted Conditional Registration
High Traffic Expected Over Easter Weekend
SA Reports 1 294 New Cases
Authorities Keeping A Vigilant Eye On Easter Weekend Traffic
Discovery In Talks With Government Over Vaccination Rollout