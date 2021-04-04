SA Publisher Jonathan Ball Passes Away

Share with your network!

South African publisher, Jonathan Ball has passed away.

Ball died of cancer at the age of 69.

The CEO of Jonathan Ball publishing confirmed the news in a tweet.

He described his colleague as fearless, an excellent publisher, and an even better friend.

Jonathan Ball founded his publishing company in 1976 and went on to become a leading publisher and distributor in South Africa.

His company has distributed a number of well-known books, including the Harry Potter Series, Wilbur Smith and Jodi Picoult (Picoh).

